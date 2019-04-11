Sharks storm past Knights in Game 1

EditorsNote: Corrects “seconds” in Graph 7.

Apr 10, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Shark tank being readied before the start of the game between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights in game one of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Burns, Evander Kane, Tomas Hertl and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each had goal and an assist, and Martin Jones finished with 24 saves to lead the host San Jose Sharks to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of a first-round Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday night.

Joe Pavelski also scored a goal, and Erik Karlsson added two assists for the Sharks.

Mark Stone scored both goals for Vegas, his first career two-goal playoff game. Max Pacioretty finished with two assists while Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven set is Friday night in San Jose.

San Jose, which was blown out 7-0 in Game 1 of its six-game, second-round playoff loss to the Golden Knights last season, took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a power-play goal by Pavelski. Burns fired a wrist shot from the right point that caromed in off the face of Pavelski stationed in front of the net and over Fleury’s right shoulder.

A dazed Pavelski didn’t celebrate after the score, skating straight to the locker room. He returned in the second period wearing a full face shield.

The Sharks scored twice in the span of 45 seconds early in the second period to increase their lead to 3-0. Burns got the first, beating Fleury with a wrist shot from the left circle that banged in off the post on the goalie’s glove side. Vlasic followed with a wrist shot from the slot off a nice feed by Joe Thornton in the right corner.

Stone put Vegas, which managed just five shots in each of the first two periods, on the scoreboard 48 seconds later on a rebound of a Pacioretty shot into an open left side of the net.

Kane then capped the three-goal period for San Jose when he redirected Karlsson’s pass from inside the blue line into the top right corner to make it 4-1 with just 18 seconds left in the period.

Stone cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal with 4:34 to go in the third, firing in a wrist shot from the left dot off the far post. The Golden Knights pulled Fleury two minutes later, and Hertl sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:49 remaining.

—Field Level Media