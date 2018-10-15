Cogliano's late goal leads Ducks past Blues

EditorsNote: fixes to “5-3” in third graf, revises fourth graf entirely, removes Tarasenko from fifth graf

Andrew Cogliano scored a power-play goal with 5:16 remaining to break a tie, and Ryan Miller had 29 saves to lead the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the host St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Cogliano swatted in a centering pass by Ryan Kesler from the left corner past St. Louis goaltender Chad Johnson’s stick side for his first goal of the season. It was his 100th goal as a member of the Ducks.

Jakob Silfverberg and Ben Street also scored goals for Anaheim, which was coming off its first regulation loss of the season, 5-3 on Saturday night at Dallas.

Miller got the win in his first start of the season.

Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak scored goals for St. Louis, which came into the game off a 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago on Saturday night. Johnson, making his first start for the Blues after compiling a 10-16-3 record for Buffalo last season, finished with 28 saves.

Silfverberg gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at the 18:21 mark of the first period with a breakaway goal, snapping a shot over Johnson’s glove for his third goal of the season. The play was set up by a block of a Joel Edmundson shot by Hampus Lindholm, and the puck caromed to Max Comtois in the high slot. Comtois spun and fired a pass up the center of the ice to a wide-open Silfverberg breaking toward to the net.

St. Louis tied it midway through the second period when Steen deflected Edmundson’s slap shot from inside the middle of the blue line past Miller for his second goal of the season. Bozak gave the Blues a 2-1 lead a little over four minutes later with a power-play goal, poking in a rebound of a Pat Maroon shot over Miller’s right pad.

Street tied it early in the third period when he redirected Josh Manson’s slap shot from the right point for his second goal of the season to set the stage for Cogliano’s game-winner.

The Blues pulled Johnson for an extra attacker with 2:32 to go and had a chance to tie it with 25 seconds left, but Miller stopped Maroon’s wraparound attempt from the right side of the net.

Silfverberg, who leads Anaheim in goals (three) and points (seven), didn’t play the final period after sustaining an upper-body injury.

