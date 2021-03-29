Ducks rally from 2-0 deficit, beat Blues in OT

Josh Manson scored in overtime to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Slideshow ( 29 images )

Adam Henrique and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks, who won back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

With goaltender John Gibson on the shelf again -- with a lower-body injury, after making 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Blues Friday -- the Ducks gave Anthony Stolarz his first start of the season

Stolarz stepped up with 38 saves to earn the victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who are winless (0-3-1) in their last four games.

They have not won a home game since Feb. 18, going 0-5-1 in their past six.

Blues coach Craig Berube tried to shake up his team by making winger Mike Hoffman a healthy scratch. Hoffman, a former 36-goal scorer, has tallied just once in his last 10 games.

The Blues scored first for the first time in nine games. O’Reilly forced a turnover in the Ducks zone, then redirected a backhand pass from Tarasenko into the net just 2:27 into the game.

Tarasenko put the Blues up 2-0 with a power-play goal with 4:01 left in the first period. He hammered a one-time shot from the top of the right circle for his first goal in eight games.

Fowler cut that lead in half at 8:24 of the second period. He jumped up into the play to convert Ryan Getzlaf’s pass on a 2-on-1 opportunity.

Henrique tied the game 2:13 into third period. He broke out of the Ducks zone with Max Jones after Blues forward Jordan Kyrou fell down at the right point.

The Ducks controlled the puck through overtime and prevailed when Manson broke in alone on Binnington and lifted a backhand shot over his glove.

But the victory might have been costly. Ducks forward Rickard Rakell needed help getting off the ice after a collision with Blues forward Kyle Clifford away from the puck during the second period. He did not return.

--Field Level Media