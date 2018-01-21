Coyotes pound Blues 5-2 behind Dvorak's two goals

Christian Dvorak led Arizona with two goals as the visiting Coyotes stunned the hometown St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night at Scottrade Center.

Zac Rinaldo, Brendan Perlini and Christian Fischer scored for the Coyotes, who ended their losing streak at five games. Meanwhile, Clayton Keller and Max Domi each had two assists for the victors.

Brayden Schenn and Alex Steen replied for the Blues, who suffered their first loss in three games.

Antti Raanta picked up the win in goal for the Coyotes, recording 25 saves as Arizona outshot St. Louis 43-27.

The Coyotes entered the game in last place overall in the NHL, while the Blues were among the circuit’s best. But the offensively challenged Coyotes scored four unanswered first-period goals and never looked back.

Blues backup goaltender Carter Hutton made his third consecutive start. Hutton had won five of his previous six starts while allowing less than two goals per game. But he was victimized early as the Coyotes outshot the Blues 23-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

Rinaldo opened the scoring by cashing in a rebound only 1:53 into the contest. Dvorak put Arizona ahead 2-0 just over two minutes later as he deflected in a Jason Demers slapshot.

About three minutes after netting that marker, Dvorak scored his second goal of the night and the eventual winner, beating Hutton on a wrist shot and giving the Coyotes a 3-0 lead. The goal, at only 7:06 of the first period, ended Hutton’s night. He finished with nine saves on 12 shots.

Jake Allen took over in goal for the Blues, but he could not staunch the bleeding. Perlini padded Arizona’s lead at 13:15 of the first period as he beat Allen with a shot to the short side.

Fischer sent the Coyotes ahead 5-0 early in the second period, deflecting Jacob Chychrun’s wrist shot during a power play at 4:33.

Schenn finally put the Blues on the scoreboard during a power play midway through the middle frame. Steen closed out the scoring midway through the third period as he put home a wrist shot on another St. Louis power play.

