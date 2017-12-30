Preview: Hurricanes at Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes have been surging of late, and they look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Carolina has captured seven of its last eight contests, including Friday’s 2-1 home triumph over Pittsburgh.

The Hurricanes fell behind before Derek Ryan and Sebastian Aho scored second-period goals to lead the team to its sixth straight win at PNC Arena. While Carolina has been on the rise, St. Louis has been trending in the opposite direction - losing seven of its last nine contests. The Blues scored twice in a 65-second span early in the third period Friday to take the lead but went on to drop a 4-2 decision in Dallas. Vladimir Tarasenko netted his 16th tally in the loss, ending his five-game drought and pulling within one of Brayden Schenn for the team lead.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (18-12-7): Aho is wielding a hot stick these days as he has scored four goals during a three-game streak. The 20-year-old Finn is one tally behind Jeff Skinner (12) for the team lead and one point back of Teuvo Teravainen (29) for first on the club. Scott Darling likely will be in the crease Saturday for what will be his 100th game in the NHL.

ABOUT THE BLUES (23-15-2): Schenn leads St. Louis in both goals (17) and points (40) but has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last three contests. The team could be without Jake Allen on Saturday as he collided with a teammate and was pulled from the game against Dallas under NHL concussion protocol. The 27-year-old Allen returned after a 10-minute absence, prompting coach Mike Yeo to tell reporters, “That was a bad decision by me. I think I put Jake and the team in a bad position there.”

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes recalled F Lucas Wallmark from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday, but the 22-year-old Swede was a healthy scratch.

2. St. Louis D Colton Parayko skated in his 200th career game on Friday.

3. Carolina backup G Cam Ward has won six straight decisions to pull into a tie with Billy Smith (305) for 27th place on the all-time wins list.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Hurricanes 1