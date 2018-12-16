Gaudreau, Quine lead Flames past Blues

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice in a three-point game and Alan Quine netted two tallies as the Calgary Flames scored four first-period goals en route to a 7-2 thumping of the host St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.

David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who are on a three-game winning streak and riding a 9-1-1 run.

Matthew Tkachuk, who calls St. Louis his hometown, kicked off the one-sided opening frame by burying a rebound for a power-play goal at the 5:58 mark, his 15th goal of the campaign.

Elias Lindholm doubled the lead with a short-handed tally at 10:15 to equal his career high of 17 goals on the season. Lindholm stole the puck at the center line to give himself a breakaway and converted with a snap shot. The Flames have scored short-handed in three straight games.

Then captain Mark Giordano made it a 3-0 lead with another power-play goal with 3:13 left, giving him goals in three consecutive outings. Giordano, who is now tied for the league lead for points from a defenseman, unloaded a point shot that found the twine.

Quine completed the four-goal first period with 95 seconds remaining in the frame.

After Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist put the hosts on the board with his first goal in a month at 2:29 of the second period, Gaudreau joined in Calgary’s offensive fun nearly three minutes later to make it a 5-1 affair.

Tyler Bozak scored with 1:46 remaining in the second period to make it a 5-2 game, snapping a 19-game scoring drought, but Gaudreau netted an empty netter before Quine added a late power-play tally. Quine has three goals and four points in five games since being summoned from the American Hockey League.

Lindholm also had a three-point game, while Tkachuk and Giordano had two points for Calgary.

Blues starting goalie Jake Allen was pulled after the first period, the victim of four goals on 16 shots. Jordan Binnington made 10 saves during his two periods of relief work.

Vince Dunn collected two assists for the Blues, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

—Field Level Media