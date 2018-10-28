Tarasenko leads Blues past Hawks; Allen hurt

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Ryan O’Reilly, Zach Sanford and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues pulled away for a 7-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen also scored for St. Louis, which beat Chicago for the first time in three meetings this season. Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist had an assist for his first point since being injured during the preseason on a vicious hit by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, who drew a 20-game suspension.

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist to lead the Blackhawks. Artem Anisimov added a goal and two assists.

Blues goaltender Jake Allen left the game after a scary moment with 1:01 to go in the second period. He was watching a play develop in front of him when Sanford inadvertently rammed into his head and shoulder at high speed.

Allen sprawled face first on the ice but eventually got up and headed to the locker room with assistance. He was replaced by Chad Johnson, who stopped all five shots he faced. Allen finished with 16 saves.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 30 shots but dropped to 3-2-0 on the season.

St. Louis clung to a one-goal lead late in the third period when Tarasenko provided a cushion with his second score. He parked in front of the net and punched in a rebound on a second effort with 4:20 remaining to make it 5-3.

Pietrangelo increased the lead to 6-3 with an empty-netter from behind his own goal with 1:58 left. The Blues capped the scoring with Steen’s even-strength goal in the final minute.

Emotions boiled over in the final minute between the division rivals as Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook and Blues forward Ivan Barbashev dropped their gloves and traded punches. Both players were sent to the dressing room.

Chicago never led the game despite pulling even at 1 and 2 during a back-and-forth first period.

O’Reilly set the tone with a goal 18 seconds into the first period. He one-timed a pass from Sanford on the first shift.

Kane’s two goals increased his season total to 11. He has a five-game point streak.

—Field Level Media