Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3

Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Dec 14, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) passes the puck past Chicago Blackhawks center Zack Smith (15) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in his 700th NHL game, Jacob de Rose scored the game-tying goal in the third period. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves in his first career appearance against the Blackhawks.

Brandon Saad scored twice, Jonathan Toews earned two assists and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who are winless (0-3-1) in their last four games.

Corey Crawford stopped 31 of 35 shots.

The Blues controlled the scoreless first period, building a big edge in shots on goal (13-2) and shot attempts (25-4).

Then Saad scored just 19 seconds into the second period, connecting with a low shot from through traffic to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

The Blues carried a 19-3 in scoring chances into the third period, but Saad put the Blackhawks up 2-0 just 30 seconds in. Toews found him breaking to the net with a pass from the right corner.

Toews has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last four games.

Kane made it 3-0 with his first goal in seven games. Dylan Strome kept the puck in the offensive zone at the left point and gave it to Kane, who skated to the slot to beat Binnington with a snap shot.

Bozak put the Blues on the board, banging home a slick pass from Robert Thomas with a one-time shot from a sharp angle.

He cut the Blackhawks lead to 3-2 when a spinning Thomas slide a pass through the crease to him at the left post. Bozak failed to connect on his one-time shot, but the puck caromed off his skate into the net.

De la Rose tied the game 3-3 just 12 seconds later by cutting to the middle of the ice on his backhand and lifting a shot over Crawford’s glove.

Then Thomas struck again, setting up Faulk’s decisive goal from the left circle.

—Field Level Media