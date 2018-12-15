O'Reilly's OT goal puts Blues past Avalanche

Ryan O’Reilly scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 2:05 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 4-3 Friday night.

The Avalanche went on a power play in overtime when Vladimir Tarasenko was penalized for taking another player’s stick and using it after losing his own.

As Colorado pressed, Robert Bortuzzo blocked a shot and sent O’Reilly into the clear and he made no mistake, scoring his 13th goal this season.

Colton Parayko scored twice and Ivan Barbashev also had a goal for St. Louis while O’Reilly added an assist.

Sven Andrighetto, Matt Calvert and J.T. Compher scored for Colorado. Compher added an assist.

Jake Allen stopped 39 shots for St. Louis.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for Colorado.

Parayko scored his first of the game on a slap shot from the left point at 3:24 of the first period following O’Reilly’s diagonal pass from the corner.

Andrighetto tied the game with his third this season at 5:42 after Compher’s pass sprung him at the blue line and he switched to his forehand to score from the slot.

Colorado led 2-1 after Calvert’s fourth goal with a backhand completing the wrap around at 9:48 of the first.

The Blues held the Avalanche to one shot during a four-minute high-sticking penalty given to David Perron at 14:10, then tied the game at 19:19 on Barbashev’s fifth goal.

Jay Bouwmeester set it up, spinning to make a pass from the bottom of the right circle to the left side of the crease after he controlled a clearing flip by Jaden Schwartz.

Grubauer made a big save on Bortuzzo just past the eighth-minute mark of the third period.

Parayko scored on a slap shot from the right point for his seventh goal this season at 11:00 of the third period, four seconds after Colorado’s penalty for too many men on the ice had expired. The shot glanced off Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole.

Compher put in a rebound to tie the game 3-3 at 13:10 of the third with his eighth this season on a power play.

Allen made a big glove save on a shot by Samuel Girard at 18:19 of the third.

—Field Level Media