Ryan O'Reilly's hat trick helps Blues snap losing skid

Ryan O’Reilly had three goals for his second hat trick of the season and added an assist, Mike Hoffman and Ivan Barbashev also scored, and the host St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Saturday.

Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots and Torey Krug and Brayden Schenn had two assists apiece for St. Louis (20-19-6, 46 points), which snapped a five-game skid against Colorado. The Blues had lost three straight overall.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists each, Gabriel Landeskog scored a goal and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Colorado (31-10-4, 66 points).

St. Louis played a skater short for most of the game when defenseman Colton Parayko left with an upper-body injury in the first period.

The Blues broke a 3-3 tie with a goal on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period. St. Louis won the faceoff and worked the puck to Hoffman, whose one-timer just eight seconds into the two-man advantage put the Blues ahead at 11:19.

It was Hoffman’s 14th goal of the season.

Dubnyk came off for an extra skater, and O’Reilly scored into the empty net at 18:25. It was his 20th goal of the season.

Colorado jumped ahead after St. Louis took two penalties 23 seconds apart early in the first period. Makar scored from the point on the 5-on-3 advantage 1:37 into the game, his fifth of the season, and after the Blues killed off the second power play, Landeskog scored at 3:01,his 17th of the season.

St. Louis rallied later in the first. O’Reilly made it 2-1 when his pass to the front of the net went off the stick of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews and by Dubnyk at 9:49. He tied it just 2:51 later when his backhander beat Dubnyk over his left shoulder.

Barbashev put the Blues ahead with his fourth goal of the season at 17:48 of the first.

The Avalanche got even on the power play with MacKinnon’s 18th goal of the season at 8:10 of the second period.

--Field Level Media