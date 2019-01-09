Seguin scores twice as Stars win in St. Louis

Tyler Seguin scored two goals, linemate Alexander Radulov added a pair of assists, and goaltender Ben Bishop turned away 26 shots as the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Stars have won seven of their past 11 games, and Seguin has nine points (six goals, three assists) in a six-game points streak.

The victory was just the third for Dallas in its past eight road games, and the Stars’ first win in St. Louis since Feb. 17, 2015.

St. Louis, playing the second game of a road-and-home back-to-back after a victory in Philadelphia on Monday, was worse for the wear, especially in the first 26 minutes, but fought back. The Blues challenged Bishop with 12 shots on goal in the third period, but could not find the net.

The Blues have lost four of their last six games.

Seguin got the Stars on the board at the 11:27 mark of the first period when he corralled John Klingberg’s quick backhand pass and slammed it into the net past St. Louis netminder Jake Allen, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead. Radulov also got an assist on the goal.

Klingberg doubled the lead 1:43 into the second period as he one-timed a return feed from Radulov on the power play under Allen’s pads.

Seguin made it 3-0 about 4 1/2 minutes later as he grabbed a loose puck and fired a sharp-angle shot past Allen, with Miro Heiskanan and Roman Polak garnering the assists.

David Perron quickly responded for the Blues at the 6:35 mark of the second, whipping a backhander past Bishop to put the Blues on the board and extend his points streak to a career-high eight games (four goals, seven assists), with Alex Pietrangelo and Carl Gunnarsson getting assists.

Prior to the game, the Blues’ Alexander Steen was placed on injured reserve after leaving Monday’s win over Philadelphia in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Dallas concludes a three-game road trip in Philadelphia on Thursday, while the Blues remain at home to host Montreal, also on Thursday.

—Field Level Media