O'Reilly's shootout goal carries Blues past Stars

EditorsNote: recasts 10th graf for clarity

Ryan O’Reilly scored the winning shootout goal to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

The Stars rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime — with John Klingberg scoring the tying goal with 19 seconds left in regulation.

But O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout. The Central Division-leading Blues have had three winning streaks of at least seven games this season, a franchise first.

David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Vince Dunn earned two assists. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 28 shots for his third victory over the Stars this season.

Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who lost their second game in a row, and Anton Khudobin made 26 saves

The Stars took a 1-0 lead 8:30 into the game when Seguin started and finished a scoring play. He won an offensive zone draw, then moved into the shooting lane to deflect Klingberg’s shot from the right point.

The Blues tied the game 1-1 with 7:04 left in the period. Dunn deftly kept the puck in the offensive end at the blue line, then went to the net.

Perron tried to pass to Dunn cutting to the left post, but the puck caromed off the stick of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen into the net as he tried to break up the play.

Bozak’s power-play goal 4:19 into the second period — set up by Dunn’s spinning backhand pass in front of the net — put the Blues up 2-1.

The Blues pushed the lead to 3-1 about nine minutes later when Schenn converted a two-on-one break, burying a one-time shot from the right circle off O’Reilly’s cross-ice feed.

Gurianov stole the puck from Perron at the Dallas blue line and scored a breakaway goal to cut the lead to 3-2 with 4:54 left in the period.

With Khudobin pulled for an extra attacker, Klingberg’s point shot tied the game.

The Blues won the season series against the Stars 4-0-1.

