Wild score six on 20 shots, rout Blues

Six different Wild players scored goals Tuesday night as Minnesota took advantage of spotty goaltending to rout the St. Louis Blues 6-2 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

Nino Niederreiter, Marcus Foligno, Mikko Koivu, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba and Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, which scored its goals on just 20 shots against Carter Hutton and Jake Allen. Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves to earn the win.

Hutton lasted just one period, allowing three goals on eight shots before coach Mike Yeo inserted Allen before the second period. Allen wasn’t much better, permitting three goals on 12 shots.

The Blues actually opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the game. Jaden Schwartz pounced on the rebound of a Colton Parayko wrister at the goalmouth, poking the puck through Dubnyk’s legs for his 16th goal.

That momentum lasted about two shifts. Niederreiter equalized at 2:02 with his 14th goal, collecting Gustav Olofsson’s shot that struck the right goalpost and slipping a wrister past the sprawled-out Hutton.

The Wild took command with two goals in a 74-second stretch late in the period. Foligno potted his fifth at 16:53 when he fought off defenseman Jay Bouwmeester at the goalmouth and one-handed Daniel Winnik’s centering pass into a half-open net.

Koivu made it 3-1 on the power play at 18:07 with his seventh goal. Mikael Granlund got him the puck on the left wing and Koivu got plenty of time to maneuver into the slot, where he whipped a backhander past Hutton’s blocker.

Zucker upped the advantage to 4-1 at 9:45 of the second period with his 22nd marker, flipping a backhander over Allen, who lost his stick on the ice and was helpless to stop the shot. Dumba tacked on his 10th goal at 16:19 as he took a pass from Zucker and ripped a one-timer from the left circle through Allen’s pads.

Parise made it 6-1 at 5:05 of the third period with his third goal, deflecting Eric Staal’s shot for Minnesota’s second man-advantage tally.

Dmitrij Jaskin scored his fifth goal for St. Louis at 12:36 on a rebound.

--Field Level Media