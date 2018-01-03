Blues continue dominance of Devils with shootout win

The St. Louis Blues continued their dominance of the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night --

but it wasn’t easy.

Carter Hutton made six saves in overtime and then stopped both shots faced in a shootout, as the Blues won their ninth straight game over New Jersey by pulling out a 3-2 victory at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.

“Tonight I didn’t really have a great rhythm. I was fighting it a bit,” Hutton said on the Blues’ telecast. “... In overtime that’s when I kind of got called upon and we were able to get two in the shootout and that was good enough for tonight.”

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko both beat Devils backup Keith Kinkaid, who played a strong game in his first start since Dec. 9., in the shootout.

The Devils, losing their third straight -- two in extra time -- after a five-game winning streak, haven’t won in St. Louis since Dec. 30, 2008.

Tarasenko and Vladimir Sobotka scored for the Blues (25-15-2) in regulation, while rookie Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall connected for New Jersey (22-10-7). Hall banked a power-play goal off Hutton for the Devils’ first such score in 25 tries over the nine straight losses to St. Louis.

The Devils came back twice from one-goal deficits and thought they had taken a 3-2 lead in the third period when Jesper Bratt scored. The Blues challenged the goal, saying Trevor Johansen was offside coming into the zone and, after a lengthy deliberation by the linesmen, the Devils lost a third-period go-ahead goal for the second time in four nights.

The Devils then thought they won it on a Johansen goal with 2:09 left in overtime, but Hutton made a great save off a rebound and Hischier hit the post. Hutton then robbed Johansen again.

The Blues came in tied for the league lead with 50 third-period goals but didn’t score in the third in this game.

The Devils continue their four-game road trip at Dallas on Thursday, while the Blues host the Vegas Golden Knights the same night.

