Eberle, Boychuk rally red-hot Isles past Blues

Jordan Eberle and Johnny Boychuk scored the tying and go-ahead goals within an 11-second span in the third period Saturday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who remained red-hot with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Matt Martin scored in the second period while Anders Lee added a valuable insurance goal late in the third for the Islanders, who were outshot 32-14 and trailed 2-0 in the first before storming back to earn their sixth straight win and their ninth victory in the last 10 games. Goalie Robin Lehner made 29 saves in winning his seventh consecutive decision.

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford scored in the first period while Ryan O’Reilly scored with 1:33 left in the game for the Blues, who have lost three of four. Goalie Jake Allen recorded 10 saves.

Schenn put home a rebound of a shot by Jaden Schwartz to give the Blues the lead 4:11 into the first. St. Louis doubled the lead with 3:23 remaining, when Sanford, stationed in front of Lehner, got a stick on a shot by Vince Dunn.

Casey Cizikas skated around the back of the net and dished to Martin, who beat Allen from point-blank range to pull the Islanders within 2-1 just 2:25 into the second.

The Islanders tied and took the lead in rapid fashion in the third. Eberle circled around the back of the net and fired a shot over the shoulder of a screened Allen to tie the score 8:27 into the period. Cizikas won the subsequent faceoff and the puck ended up with Boychuk, who fired home a slapshot from just in front of the blue line.

The two goals in 11 seconds marked the fastest two-goal flurry for the Islanders since they scored twice in three seconds against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 30, 2016.

Lee seemingly put the game away by scoring off his own rebound with 4:56 left. But the Blues pulled Allen shortly thereafter and pulled within a goal on O’Reilly’s tally. Allen was pulled again, and St. Louis nearly tied the game in the final minute, but Lehner made a sprawling kick save on a point-blank shot by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

