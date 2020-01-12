Blues extend home streak with 5-2 win over Rangers

David Perron scored his eighth game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues beat the visiting New York Rangers 5-2 Saturday night.

Jan 11, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a glove save as New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) looks for the rebound during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference-leading Blues extended their home winning streak to eight games.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues, who are 11-2-1 overall in their last 14 games.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves to earn his eighth victory in his last nine starts.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who are 1-5-1 in their last seven road games. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 of 29 shots.

The Rangers struck first when Chytil beat Binnington with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle off the rush just 94 seconds into the game.

After serving a double-minor penalty for high-sticking, Bortuzzo jumped out of the penalty box, took a lead pass from Ivan Barbashev and tied the game on the breakaway.

That was Bortuzzo’s first goal in 51 games.

Dunn took a pass from Sanford and scored with a snap shot from the left circle, putting the Blues up 2-1 with 1:19 left in the first period.

Perron, who was named Saturday as one of the four “Last Men in” for the NHL All-Star Game, pushed the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal 86 seconds into the second period.

He hammered home a one-time shot from the left circle off Brayden Schenn’s cross-ice feed. That extended Perron’s goal-scoring streak to four games.

Howden cut the lead to 3-2 when Chytil’s centering pass from behind the net gave him a tap-in at the left post.

But Sanford restored the two-goal margin by connecting on a give-and-go play with Barbashev off the rush less than two minutes later.

Schwartz made it 5-2 by redirecting Schenn’s lead pass past Lundqvist off of another give-and-go play.

