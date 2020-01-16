Flyers end Blues' 9-game home win streak in OT

EditorsNote: Tweaked headline slightly; Reworked 4th/5th grafs

Jan 15, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jakub Voracek scored in overtime as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers snapped the St. Louis Blues’ nine-game home winning streak with a 4-3 victory Wednesday.

The Blues had not lost a game at Enterprise Center since Dec. 7. They outscored opponents 36-15 during the winning streak, which tied for the longest in team history.

Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of their last four games.

Brian Elliott, a former Blues goaltender, stepped up with the Flyers’ top goalie, Carter Hart, sidelined with an abdominal muscle strain. Elliott stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Steen scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who took over the top spot overall in the NHL standings with the point.

The Blues outshot the Flyers 14-8 in the first period and took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal by Faulk.

Steen curled in the right corner and fired a cross-ice pass to Faulk breaking toward the left post for the point-blank conversion.

Pitlick tied the game at 12:43 of the second period with an accidental goal. He circled the net and threw a centering pass toward Scott Laughton driving the net. David Perron tied up Laughton on the back-check, but the puck bounced off the Blues winger into the net.

Raffl put the Flyers up 2-1 three minutes later. Robert Hagg fired a shot on goal from the left point and Binnington allowed a long weak-side rebound — right to Raffl for an uncontested shot into a half-empty net.

Konecny made it 3-1 with a power-play goal 26 seconds into the third period. James van Riemsdyk redirected a pass from Claude Giroux through the crease to Konecny for a tap-in at the left post.

But the Blues erased that lead to force overtime. O’Reilly scored by deflecting Brayden Schenn’s pass on goal, then banged home his own rebound with 9:25 left.

Steen tied the game about three minutes later, going to his backhand to beat Elliott after Robert Thomas found him with a centering pass from behind the net.

—Field Level Media