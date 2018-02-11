Crosby scores 400th goal in Penguins victory

Sidney Crosby scored twice, including his 400th career goal, and the Pittsburgh Penguins dominated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the Scottrade Center on Sunday.

Crosby ended a 10-game scoreless drought and now has 19 goals on the season. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are surging toward the playoffs and have won 12 of their last 17 games.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray came up huge with 33 saves on 34 shots. He is 5-0-1 in his last six decisions.

Kyle Brodziak had the only goal for the Blues, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

St. Louis appeared to break the 1-1 deadlock 12 seconds into the final period, but it was disallowed after Paul Stastny was called for a high stick. That proved to be costly as Bryan Rust gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead with an unassisted goal with 19:14 remaining.

The Penguins increased the margin to 3-1 on a goal by Riley Sheahan with 8:47 left. Crosby sealed the win an empty-net goal for the Penguins, who bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Dallas on Friday night.

St. Louis goalie Jake Allen finished with 19 saves on 22 shots.

Pittsburgh went 0-for-2 on the power play and was held scoreless with the man advantage for the fourth straight game.

The Blues were playing without defensemen Joel Edmundson, who suffered a compound fracture in his right forearm against Colorado on Thursday. Edmundson leads the team with 125 blocked shots and will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead 3:10 into the second period. Brodziak scored from close range off a pass from Chris Thorburn.

The Penguins responded just 21 seconds later when Crosby scored off a loose puck.

St. Louis held a 19-13 shot advantage after two periods.

The Blues beat the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at Pittsburgh in the regular-season opener on Oct. 4.

-- Field Level Media