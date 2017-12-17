St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Vince Dunn scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Winnipeg.

G Carton Hutton made a career-high 48 saves in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Winnipeg. It was his first start since Dec. 1 after recovering from a foot injury that put him on injured reserve. “That’s my game, a couple weeks off and play,” Hutton said. The backup posted his first shutout of the season and ninth of his career by stopping 15 shots in the first period, 21 shots in the second and 12 in the third. Hutton’s previous career high in saves was 38, which he reached four times.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and had an assist in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Winnipeg. Tarasenko knocked in a rebound of a shot by Alexander Steen for his 15th goal of the season but only his third in his past 12 games.

C Kyle Brodziak missed his first game of the season Saturday because of an undisclosed injury. He is also not expected to play Sunday.

D Alex Pietrangelo (foot) is expected to come off injured reserve and play at Winnipeg on Sunday night.