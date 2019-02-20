Blues nip Leafs in OT for franchise-best 11th straight win

Ryan O’Reilly scored 34 seconds into overtime as the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Feb 19, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

O’Reilly notched his 23rd goal this season on a rink-long rush and a shot from the right circle.

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko scored a goal for the Blues, who built a 2-0 lead in the first period. Tyler Bozak added two assists.

Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews scored in the third period for the Maple Leafs, who ended the Blues’ shutout streak at 233 minutes and 50 seconds, second in franchise history to a run of 258:30 from March 16-29, 2016.

Jordan Binnington, who made his first career start Jan. 7, recorded 31 saves for St. Louis. He is 13-1-1 with nine straight wins, a franchise record for a rookie goaltender.

Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for Toronto.

The Blues dominated play early in the first period and were rewarded at 10:13 with Schwartz’s sixth goal this season on a setup from former Maple Leaf Bozak. Alexander Steen, another former Maple Leaf, picked up the other assist on the sequence that started with a faceoff in the St. Louis zone with the Blues chipping the puck out.

St. Louis led 2-0 on Parayko’s career-best 10th goal of the season, with assists from Bozak and Schwartz on a power play at 17:42 of the first. The shot hit the post in the top right corner, entered the net and bounced out on the other side. Play continued until a video review in the NHL’s situation room determined that it was a goal. Travis Dermott was serving a hooking penalty.

The Maple Leafs tied the game with goals 31 seconds apart in the third. Hyman scored his 11th of the season as his pass from behind the goal line deflected into the net at 6:34. Matthews added his 28th on a redirect of Nikita Zaitsev’s point shot.

Toronto center Nazem Kadri, who took a strong check during the first period, missed the final two periods due to a concussion.

—Field Level Media