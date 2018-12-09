Boeser's hat trick leads Canucks in rout over Blues

Brock Boeser scored three goals and Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists as the visiting Vancouver Canucks defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who gained their second straight victory after having won just once in their previous 13 games. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves, losing a bid for his first shutout of the season in the third period.

Jordan Kyrou scored his first career goal for the Blues, who lost by the same score Dec. 1 at Arizona.

St. Louis goalie Jake Allen, who passed Glenn Hall to move into third place in franchise history with his 17th career shutout Friday in a 1-0 victory against Winnipeg, was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on six shots.

Boeser opened the scoring at 2:31 on a fluke goal. Pettersson stole the puck behind the Blues’ net and fed Boeser, whose shot from the slot went high. But the puck bounced off the glass and ricocheted back over the crossbar, hitting Allen in the back of his left leg pad before trickling over the goal line.

Pettersson made it 2-0 at 12:46, gliding over the blue line before taking a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circles that deflected off a defenseman’s stick and over Allen’s shoulder.

Allen’s afternoon ended when Boeser scored on a snap shot from the right faceoff circle at 14:06 off a two-on-one break with Pettersson.

Horvat and Goldobin scored for the Canucks in the second period to make it 5-0.

Kyrou, playing in his 11th career game, got the Blues on the board at 8:05 of the third.

Boeser capped his second career hat trick at 8:45 with a shot from the point that deflected off a defenseman and past goalie Chad Johnson.

St. Louis forward David Perron, signed to a four-year, $16 million contract in the offseason after leading the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup final last season, was a healthy scratch.

