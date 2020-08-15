Canucks top Blues in OT for 2-0 series lead

EditorsNote: Corrects time on Blais’ goal (Graf 11); other minor edits

Aug 14, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; game 2 between the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.

Bo Horvat’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conference playoff series.

The defending champion Blues, who sat atop the Western Conference when the league paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have yet to win a game since play resumed.

Horvat took a breakaway feed from Quinn Hughes and buried a shot at 5:55 of the extra frame to stun the Blues.

St. Louis’ Jaden Schwartz collected the tying goal with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime when a point shot from David Perron went off his leg and into the net. Officials originally waved off the goal due to a high stick, but the call was overturned after a review.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be Sunday in Edmonton.

Horvat sent the Canucks off and running with a short-handed, highlight-reel tally 7:23 into the clash. After gaining the puck in his own zone, he twice beat defenders while racing up the ice before slipping home a forehand.

Although the Blues controlled play to start the second period, Tanner Pearson doubled the lead with a power-play marker at the 13:01 mark of the frame. Pearson went to the slot for a pass from Elias Pettersson and immediately one-timed a shot through the five hole.

The Blues received a much-needed jolt of life from last spring’s playoff standout, Ryan O’Reilly, thanks to a power-play goal of their own with 64 seconds left in the middle frame. O’Reilly took a cross-ice pass, showed great patience to pick his spot and then ripped a shot.

However, Pettersson responded with another Vancouver man-advantage marker at 5:36 of the third period to restore a two-goal edge. Pettersson was at the doorstep and batted a loose puck into the net.

St. Louis roared back.

First, Sammy Blais, who missed the series opener due to injury, made it a one-goal game by converting a backhand with 10:58 remaining in regulation to net his team’s first third-period goal since the season resumed. Then, Perron leveled the score in the final seconds.

Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for the win, while Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots.

The win may have come at a cost for the Canucks. Defenseman Tyler Myers left the game early in the third period after receiving a hard hit from Brayden Schenn.

