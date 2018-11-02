Sundqvist nets pair as Blues drop slumping Knights

Oskar Sundqvist scored two goals and Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist to lead the host St. Louis Blues to their second straight win in beating the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Thursday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Colton Parayko also scored goals for St. Louis and Robert Thomas finished with two assists, the first multi-point game of his career.

Jake Allen, who had to leave the Blues’ 7-3 win against Chicago on Saturday after taking a blow to his head, had 31 saves as St. Louis won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist while Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Erik Haula also scored for Vegas which suffered its fourth loss in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves.

Sundqvist, who had scored just two goals in 72 career games entering the contest, had two in less than 25 minutes — including one just 2:02 into the game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. He spun around in the slot and beat Fleury on his stick side. Robby Fabbri, playing his first game in a year and a half while recovering from a pair of knee injuries, notched an assist on the score.

Vegas tied it with an unassisted goal by Bellemare, who beat Allen with a bad angle shot from the right side of the net for his second goal of the season.

St. Louis needed just eight seconds on a power play to take a 2-1 lead early in the second period when Tarasenko backhanded a shot into the open left side of the net. But Vegas tied just 23 seconds later when Haula redirected Shea Theodore’s shot from the left point.

Sundqvist then gave St. Louis its third lead of the game with a wrist shot from the left circle over Fleury’s left shoulder. Parayko made it 4-2 later in the period when he slapped in a crossing pass from Ryan O’Reilly from the left circle for his third goal of the season.

Vegas cut it to 4-3 early in the third period with a power-play goal when Tuch chipped in a shot during a goal-mouth scramble for his third goal of the season. But Bozak countered less than four minutes later, firing a wrist shot into the top right corner from the slot off a nice feed by Joel Edmundson.

Fleury was pulled with 3:01 remaining and Vegas nearly scored when Colin Miller blasted a shot off the post with a minute to go.

—Field Level Media