Knights rout Blues behind Mark Stone’s 2 goals

Mark Stone scored twice to lead the visiting Vegas Golden Knights past the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Saturday night.

Max Pacioretty (goal and two assists), Shea Theodore (goal, assist) and Chandler Stephenson (two assists) also had big games for the Golden Knights, who swept the Blues in the two-game set.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to earn the victory in his 15th start since Feb. 5. Alex Tuch also scored for the West Division-leading Golden Knights, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

Sammy Blais scored and Ville Husso made 21 saves for the Blues, who saw their seven-game point streak (4-0-3) snapped.

The Blues are just 4-6-4 at home this season. They have won just one game at Enterprise Center since Feb. 2.

The Golden Knights scored 4:01 into the game by capitalizing on their forecheck. Jonathan Marchessault threw a backhand pass from the right boards to Theodore, who stepped in from the blue line to score from the slot.

That was Theodore’s first goal in 17 games.

At the end of the scoreless second period, the Blues nearly broke through on a late power play. But Fleury denied Ryan O’Reilly from point-blank range to keep the Golden Knights ahead 1-0.

Stone doubled that lead to 2-0 just 1:32 into the third period. Theodore kept the puck in the offensive zone at the right point and fed Stone on the left side. Pacioretty took a cross-ice pass from Stone and fired a shot on goal from the right circle. Husso made the save, but the puck rebounded into the left circle and Stone scored into the open net.

Blais scored just over three minutes later to cut the lead in half. Vladimir Tarasenko found him unattended at the right post with a centering pass from behind the net.

But Pacioretty put the Golden Knights up 3-1 with a blast off his rush up the left wing. Stone iced the game with his backhand wraparound goal with 7:51 left to play.

Tuch scored an empty-net goal with Husso pulled for an extra attacker.

This was the Blues’ first regulation time loss in 12 games in their all-time series against the Golden Knights.

--Field Level Media