Hutton-led Blues shut out Jets

ST. LOUIS -- Backup goalie Carter Hutton made a career-high 48 saves and Vladimir Tarasenko scored one power-play goal and assisted on another to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-0 win Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Hutton, who came off injured reserve Friday after recovering from a foot injury, recorded his first shutout of the season and ninth of his career in his first start since Dec. 1.

The Jets fired 15 shots at Hutton in the first period and 21 in the second but could not score as they were shut out for just the second time this season and fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games and 0-4-2 in their last six road games.

Hutton made 10 saves in the third period, surpassing his previous career high of 38 saves in a game, which he had done four times.

Tarasenko scored his 15th goal of the season at 9:16 of the first period off a rebound of a shot by Alexander Steen. It was only his third goal in his last 12 games and broke an 0-for-12 streak by the Blues on the power-play in their past four games. The goal came while Andrew Copp was serving a minor tripping penalty.

Tarasenko set up a power-play goal by Vince Dunn with 2:26 to go in the third period to increase the Blues’ lead to 2-0. That goal came just six seconds after Patrik Laine was called for high-sticking.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak by the Blues against the Jets (0-5-1), who had won all five games in the season series between the two teams last year.

Thanks in large part to Hutton, the Blues killed off four power plays for the Jets to get the victory despite continuing to have problems scoring. They have scored six goals in their last four games combined, going 2-2 over that stretch.

NOTES: The Blues expect D Alex Pietrangelo to come off injured reserve and play when they take on the Jets again on Sunday night in Winnipeg. ... C Kyle Brodziak missed his first game of the year on Saturday night for the Blues because of an undisclosed injury and is not expected to play Sunday night either. ... RW Chris Thorburn played his first game against the Jets, where he played for 10 seasons including when the franchise was in Atlanta. ... The game Sunday night starts a four-game Canada trip for the Blues leading up to the Christmas break.