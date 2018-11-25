Laine's rare 5-goal night leads Jets over Blues

Patrik Laine scored three of his career-high five goals in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets pulled away for an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in the finale of a four-game road trip.

Laine joined Johan Franzen (2011) and Marian Gaborik (2007) as the only players to get a five-goal game since the start of the 1997-98 season.

Laine recorded his big night as the Jets rebounded from a pair of losses in Calgary and Minnesota to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Laine also continued to thrive on the road and on Winnipeg’s current road trip. He has 15 of his 19 goals outside of Winnipeg and 10 goals in his last four games.

Laine scored his first goal 41 seconds after Blake Wheeler scored by putting a slap shot from the left circle into the net for a 2-1 lead with 3:34 remaining in the first period.

After the Blues tied it on Vladimir Tarasenko’s first goal in 11 games on a wraparound with 2:10 left in the first period, Laine scored a power-play goal 1:41 into the second period and tallied again with 7:17 remaining in the second.

He scored his second goal by one-timing Wheeler’s cross-ice pass over Chad Johnson’s glove and reached the hat trick by re-directing a perfectly placed saucer pass through the slot by Kyle Connor. He reached his fourth goal by chipping Connor’s pass over Johnson from the low slot and netted his fifth by flicking a wrist shot from the right circle just by Jake Allen’s stick 76 seconds into the third.

Brandon Tanev scored after Laine’s second goal and Brendan Lemieux, scored in the final minute of the game as Winnipeg scored eight goals for the first time since Nov. 8, 2016, against Dallas.

David Perron scored the first goal while Ryan O’Reilly and Patrick Maroon tallied in the third for St. Louis, which lost for the seventh time in 11 games. The Blues also dropped to 1-2 since Craig Berube replaced Mike Yeo behind the bench following Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Blues allowed eight goals for the first time since Feb. 27 in Minnesota. They allowed eight goals in a home game for the first time since Dec. 15, 1996, against Vancouver.

Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves for Winnipeg. Bryan Little had four assists.

Johnson allowed six goals for the fourth time in his career and was pulled after Laine’s fourth goal. Allen replaced Johnson and allowed Laine’s fifth goal while facing 11 shots.

