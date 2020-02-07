Jets strike twice in 3rd to beat Blues again

Feb 6, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) catches a puck as Winnipeg Jets center Jansen Harkins (58) attempts to knock it loose during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots to lead the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Jansen Harkins had a goal and an assist, and Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored goals for Winnipeg in Paul Maurice’s 500th game as head coach for the Jets.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored goals and Jordan Binnington finished with 21 saves for St. Louis, which had its 11-game home point streak (10-0-1) snapped. It was just the fifth regulation home loss of the season for the defending Stanley Cup champs, who fell to 18-5-4 at the Enterprise Center.

The Jets, who handed the Blues a 5-2 loss on Saturday night in Winnipeg, jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 7:55 of the first period on Harkins’ first career NHL goal, a shot from the dot in the left circle that clanged off the near post, then off Binnington’s back and into the net.

Laine made it 2-0 early in the second period with his 20th goal of the season, one-timing a Mark Scheifele pass from the left circle at the end of an odd-man break.

But St. Louis tied it later in the period with two goals in a span of 2:20. Parayko got the first one on a power play, roofing a rebound of a Robert Thomas shot that bounced straight to him off the left post for his fourth goal of the season. Gunnarsson followed with his second goal of the season, a wrist shot from just inside the blue line that deflected in off the stick of Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler.

Copp then put the Jets back in front at the 9:04 mark of the third period when he backhanded in a rebound of a Harkins shot for his ninth goal of the season.

St. Louis pulled Binnington for an extra attacker with 1:10 left, and Ehlers sealed the win for the Jets with an empty-netter with 10.2 to go, his 19th goal of the season.

