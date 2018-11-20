Blues coach fire Yeo

FILE PHOTO: Nov 6, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo looks on during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A second consecutive shutout defeat by the St. Louis Blues marked the end for head coach Mike Yeo.

The Blues fired Yeo late Monday night, shortly after losing 2-0 to the visiting Los Angeles Kings. Two days earlier, St. Louis lost 4-0 to the Sharks in San Jose.

Assistant coach Craig Berube will take over Yeo’s role on an interim basis, the team announced.

The Blues are 7-9-3 on the season, in last place in the Central Division, having dropped four of the past five games. their point total is the second lowest in the NHL.

Following the defeat to the Kings, Yeo said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “It’s frustrating. It’s maddening because we can’t seem to put it all together at the same time right now. We do the odd game now and in the beginning of the year, we were scoring goals. The defensive game wasn’t there and we’ve cleaned up the defensive game and now we’re not scoring goals. Now we’ve got to put it all together.

“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, losing this game at home. We wanted to bounce back after last game. Parity aside, you want to win every game. It sucks when you lose. That’s for sure. It’s disappointing not to get this one tonight.”

Yeo, 45, produced a 73-49-11 as the Blues’ head coach, having taken over for Ken Hitchcock at midseason in 2016-17. Including five previous seasons as the Minnesota Wild’s head coach, Yeo has a 481-247-180 overall regular-season record. He has an 11-17 mark in the postseason, including 6-5 with the Blues, all after his first season in charge.

He never played in the NHL.

Berube, 52, had a 17-year NHL playing career, spending time with the Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. He served as the Flyers’ head coach in 2013-14 and 2014-15, going 75-58-28 in the regular season and 3-4 in the playoffs.