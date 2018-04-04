Lightning blank Bruins to set single-season points record

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for his eighth shutout of the season as the Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Vasilevskiy registered his 43rd win of the season. The Lightning set a franchise single-season points record (110) while moving into a tie with Boston for first place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay’s previous single-season high was 108 points, which was set during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Bruins failed to earn at least a point for the first time in 10 games.

Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Chris Kunitz and J.T. Miller scored for Tampa Bay, while both Ryan Callahan and Braydon Coburn registered two assists.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos missed his second straight game due to an undisclosed lower-body injury. He left Sunday’s game against Nashville early in the second period.

Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned after missing 15 games with a sprained left knee ligament. His return was timely because the Bruins announced that second-year defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg suffered Saturday against Florida.

The Lightning produced three goals in the second period after a scoreless first and never looked back.

Point opened the scoring 5:01 into the second period as he beat Rask with a long shot after taking a cross-ice pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Hedman put the Lightning ahead 2-0 on a low slapshot through traffic at 10:59 of the middle frame. The goal gave Hedman 12 points in the past 11 games.

Kunitz increased Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-0 about four and a half minutes later as he jammed in a rebound during a rush. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the goal, alleging that Lightning center Cedric Paquette interfered with Rask, but it was allowed to stand following a video review.

The Lightning registered 33 shots in the first two periods, while the Bruins mustered 21.

Miller gave the Lightning a four-goal cushion at 2:34 of the third period as he elected to shoot during a two-on-one, beating Rask on the short side.

—Field Level Media