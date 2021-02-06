Hot Lightning roll past struggling Red Wings

Barclay Goodrow scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning matched their best home start ever with a 3-1 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

In recording its sixth straight home victory, the Stanley Cup champions tied the mark set by the 2017-18 club.

The Lightning won for the 16th straight time at home over the Red Wings and extended their points streak against them to 19 (18-0-1) dating back to a win five years ago.

Tampa Bay’s last regular-season loss in regulation to Detroit was on Nov. 3, 2015 on the road, and its last home loss to them was Feb. 17, 2011.

Pat Maroon scored a goal, Brayden Point assisted for his fourth straight game with a point -- producing one in eight of the club’s nine games -- and the Lightning won for the fourth consecutive time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy ran his record to a perfect 10-0-0 against Detroit by stopping 27 of 28 shots.

A 2011 late first-round pick by the Lightning, Detroit’s Vladislav Namestnikov scored against his old team, and Filip Zadina and Jon Merrill handed out assists. Frans Nielsen played in his 400th career game for Detroit, which is winless in its last eight (0-6-2).

Thomas Greiss allowed two goals on 31 shots and fell to 0-7-2 this season.

Detroit took advantage of a pair of Lightning penalties to score just as Victor Hedman’s slashing penalty came to an end at 9:57of the first period.

Just activated after a seven-game absence due to COVID-19 protocol, Zadina wristed a shot from the right circle that struck Namestnikov and caromed past Vasilevskiy at the 10-minute mark for his second tally.

Greiss kept it 1-0 with a brilliant kick-save on Anthony Cirelli’s one-on-one backhander at 12:12, but Maroon tied it at 1 with a long shot from straightaway for his first goal at 13:56.

Much of the first was played on the man advantage, with Tampa Bay going 0-for-3 and Detroit failing on both of theirs.

The Red Wings pressured Vasilevskiy early in the second, but Goodrow’s one-timer gave the Lightning their first lead at 17:29 with a long tally similar to Maroon’s.

In the third, Tampa Bay’s defense played strong in front of Vasilevskiy, who faced just four shots, and after Greiss left the net with 80 seconds left, Goodrow buried his second marker with 28 seconds remaining to put the win away.

