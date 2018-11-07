Lightning silence McDavid, beat Oilers

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos had three-point games, and the Lightning held Edmonton’s star scorer Connor McDavid off the scoresheet for just the second time this season in a 5-2 win over the visiting Oilers on Tuesday.

Kucherov had two goals and an assist while Stamkos scored and had two helpers. Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde posted a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who beat Edmonton for the ninth time in 10 games in Tampa Bay.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots in his 11th start for the Lightning and improved to 8-2-1 this season.

Tampa Bay held McDavid, second in the NHL in points, scoreless for just the second time. He failed to register a point in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 20.

The 11th victory tied Tampa Bay with Nashville for the NHL’s most wins and put them one point ahead of the Predators.

Ryan Strome and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who lost their second straight game and will play their third road match in four days against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Mikko Koskinen recorded 30 saves but suffered his first defeat in his fourth start.

Stamkos scored his fourth goal in five games at 4:40 of the first period when he and Kucherov worked a give-and-go that Stamkos eventually rifled high over Koskinen’s glove, and Point added to the lead with 26 seconds when he tapped in the rebound for his club-best ninth goal and 18th point.

The Lightning killed a penalty early in the second period that saw the Oilers’ top power-play unit on the ice the entire time. But Strome scored his first goal and first point in his 15th game when he fired in a shot at 12:32 to cut the deficit to 2-1.

From inside the left circle, Gourde scored for the third straight game and seventh time overall less than a minute later when he deflected in Ryan McDonagh’s long shot, and Kucherov scored his sixth during a 4-on-4 with 61 seconds to go in the period for a 4-1 lead.

Draisaitl (ninth goal) and Kucherov exchanged markers in the third for the final margin.

