Lightning rally late vs. Kings, win in shootout

Steven Stamkos scored in regulation and added the game-deciding goal in the shootout to carry the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Jan 14, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) is congratulated as he scores a goal on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In the top of the fourth round, Stamkos beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick high on the left side, and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy then stopped Dustin Brown for the win.

Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, who won the shootout 2-1. Nikolai Prokhorkin tallied for the Kings.

The overtime started with Tampa Bay on a four-on-three power play for the last 1:01 of a Kyle Clifford high-sticking call, and after it ended, the entire remainder of the extra session was played four-on-four without a stoppage.

Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov potted goals, Anthony Cirelli assisted on two goals and Vasilevskiy made 38 saves for the Lightning, who have won seven straight over Los Angeles.

Clifford recorded a goal and an assist, Jeff Carter and Brown scored and Quick stopped 35 shots. Drew Doughty played in his 900th NHL game and became the first defenseman in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Clifford redirected Derek Forbort’s shot across the crease where Carter was looming. Carter then tapped in the easy tally for his 13th at 4:18 to open the scoring in the first.

Vasilevskiy, who registered shutouts against Arizona and Philadelphia in his previous two starts, saw his goalless streak end at 150:13.

The backstop denied Anze Kopitar’s one-on-one try at 5:55, but Brown screened Vasilevskiy as Clifford put another shot on goal. Vasilevskiy never saw the shot and the puck got through for Clifford’s sixth at 6:52.

Killorn put the Lightning on the board at 10:06 when he beat Quick from the left dot after a slick drop-pass from Alexander Volkov. Killorn’s 19th tally matched his career high, and Volkov recorded his first NHL point with the primary assist.

Tyler Johnson’s drive to the net ended with Stamkos knotting it at 2 when he backhanded in a loose puck near Quick for his 18th at 11:25.

On its third power play of the game, Los Angeles grabbed the lead after a scoreless second period when Brown tipped in Prokhorkin’s shot from above the left circle at 12:00 of the third period for a 3-2 lead. The goal was the first against the Lightning in their previous 21 penalty kills.

Kucherov knotted it at 3 with just 1:15 remaining when his high shot beat Quick with Vasilevskiy pulled and the extra skater on.

—Field Level Media