Lighting edge Canadiens in shootout

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov scored shootout goals past Antti Niemi to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

Louis Domingue won his third straight start for the Lightning, registering 27 saves and stopping Artturi Lehkonen on Montreal’s last shootout attempt.

Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games, while Montreal lost its fourth straight.

The Lightning maintained a 34-29 advantage on shots on goals and narrowly won the faceoff battle, 32-31, as J.T. Miller and Steven Stamkos each won 10 faceoffs.

Montreal got on the board first at the 4:10 mark of the first period, when Lehkonen banged home a slap shot after the puck caromed to him off a block in front of the net by Tampa Bay’s Dan Girardi. It was Lehkonen’s sixth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay tied the score 1-1 on a power-play goal at the 13:43 mark of the first period when Tyler Johnson put a one-timer past Niemi for his 20th goal of the season off assists from Yanni Gourde and Mikhail Sergachev.

Montreal went ahead 2-1 early in the second period, when Alex Galchenyuk scored his 16th goal of the season off an assist from Charles Hudon.

Tampa Bay tied the game at 2-2 at the 13:43 mark of the third period as Kucherov notched his 34th goal of the season off assists from Miller and Stamkos.

Tampa Bay, which leads the league in goal scoring (3.6 goals per game) and ranks third in power-play percentage, went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Tampa Bay remains home for the fifth game of a season-high nine-game home stand with a Tuesday night matchup against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

Montreal concludes its six-game road trip on Monday, when it travels to Columbus.

—Field Level Media