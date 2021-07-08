Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
NHL-List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners

    July 7 (Reuters) - List of Conn Smythe Trophy winners, given
to the most valuable player for his team in the National Hockey
League playoffs.
    
    2021 - Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
    2020 - Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
    2019 - Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
    2018 - Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
    2017 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
    2016 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
    2015 - Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
    2014 - Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings
    2013 - Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
    2012 - Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
    2011 - Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
    2010 - Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
    2009 - Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
    2008 - Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
    2007 - Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks
    2006 - Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes
    2004 - Brad Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning
    2003 - Jean-Sebastien Giguere*, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
    2002 - Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings
    2001 - Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche
    2000 - Scott Stevens, New Jersey Devils
    1999 - Joe Nieuwendyk, Dallas Stars
    1998 - Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wings
    1997 - Mike Vernon, Detroit Red Wings
    1996 - Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
    1995 - Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils
    1994 - Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
    1993 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
    1992 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
    1991 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
    1990 - Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oilers
    1989 - Al MacInnis, Calgary Flames
    1988 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
    1987 - Ron Hextall*, Philadelphia Flyers
    1986 - Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
    1985 - Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers
    1984 - Mark Messier, Edmonton Oilers
    1983 - Billy Smith, New York Islanders
    1982 - Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
    1981 - Butch Goring, New York Islanders
    1980 - Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
    1979 - Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens
    1978 - Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadiens
    1977 - Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
    1976 - Reggie Leach*, Philadelphia Flyers
    1975 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
    1974 - Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
    1973 - Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadiens
    1972 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
    1971 - Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
    1970 - Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
    1969 - Serge Savard, Montreal Canadiens
    1968 - Glenn Hall*, St. Louis Blues
    1967 - Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
    1966 - Roger Crozier*, Detroit Red Wings
    1965 - Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens
    * Player was member of team defeated in Stanley Cup Final

 (Editing by Frank Pingue)
