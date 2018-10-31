Point has goal, four assists as Lightning rout Devils

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

Brayden Point scored the tiebreaking goal and added four assists in a five-point night as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from an early deficit and pulled away for an 8-3 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils.

Point snapped a 2-2 tie 31 seconds into the second period by sweeping a loose puck into a vacated net. He also set up the first of Braydon Coburn’s two goals in the opening period, a power-play goal by Steven Stamkos in the second and tallies by Tyler Johnson and Ryan McDonagh in the third period.

Point recorded the 11th five-point game in team history and third since the start of last season. Alex Killorn had five points on Feb. 1 at Calgary, and Stamkos had a five-point showing March 3 against Philadelphia.

He also joined Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek as the second player to get a five-point game this season.

Nikita Kucherov and Coburn scored two goals apiece while Stamkos became the 10th active player to get 350 career goals as Tampa Bay scored eight times for the second time this season. The Lightning also rebounded from a 7-1 loss in Arizona on Saturday, their worst loss since Feb. 25, 2012.

Coburn scored the first of his two goals after Miles Wood and Travis Zajac tallied for New Jersey in the first 5:04 of the game. Coburn tied the game at 13:30 of the first period.

After Point put Tampa Bay ahead, Kucherov and Stamkos scored on the power play in a span of 2:35 by ripping slap shots over Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

The Lightning scored eight goals for the 12th time in team history. Ten players registered at least one point and seven recorded multi-point games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for Tampa Bay in the rematch from last spring’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals that the Lightning won in five games.

The Devils opened a season-high, seven-game road trip by losing for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1) since opening the season on a four-game winning streak.

New Jersey allowed an opponent to get five points for the 17th time in team history and for the first time since Artemi Panarin had five assists for Columbus on Dec. 8.

The Devils also allowed eight goals for the first time since an 8-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, 2014.

Kyle Palmieri added a power-play goal late in the second for New Jersey before Tampa Bay sealed the game early in the third.

Kinkaid set a career worst by allowing seven goals on 38 shots before being lifted for Cory Schneider with 14:58 left in the third. Schneider made five saves in his season debut.

—Field Level Media