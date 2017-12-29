FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 30, 2017 / 3:48 AM

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Montreal. Vailevskiy picked up his NHL-best 24th win of the season, improving to 24-5-1.

C Brayden Point scored his 15th goal of the season in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Montreal. Point poked a loose puck past G Carey Price to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead with 19:30 remaining.

C Steven Stamkos scored twice in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Montreal. Stamkos took a no-look pass from Nikita Kucherov and beat G Carery Price with 12 seconds left in the second period to tie the game and added a power-play goal -- his 10th among his 15 this season -- in the third period for his third multi-goal game of the campaign.

D Anton Stralman was a late scratch because of a lower-body injury. Coach Jon Cooper said it’s unlikely Stralman could play again until they start a road trip in Columbus on Sunday.

