Blues, Binnington halt Lightning, earn shutout win in OT

Brayden Schenn scored 4:01 into overtime and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as the St. Louis Blues skated to a 1-0 victory over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Feb 7, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;

Schenn sent the Blues to their fourth straight win after Binnington denied defenseman Victor Hedman on a two-on-one rush early in overtime. Schenn raced down the left wing on a partial breakaway and unleashed a wrist shot from the left circle that handcuffed Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vladimir Tarasenko picked up an assist to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists). Defenseman Colton Parayko was also credited with an assist.

Schenn’s 10th goal of the season allowed him to exact a bit of revenge against Vasilevskiy, who denied the forward from in close to keep the game scoreless with 7:24 remaining in the first period. The puck caromed off the right post and squirted toward Schenn, who was left staring toward the rafters after his shot from the doorstep was corralled by the 24-year-old Russian netminder while sprawled on his stomach.

Binnington improved to 8-1-1 for the Blues this season. His shutout was the second of his career, with his first coming with a 25-save performance in a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia on Jan. 7.

Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves for the Lightning, who have dropped two in a row for just the second time this season.

Tampa Bay’s best chance came four minutes into the second period as forward Anthony Cirelli stole the puck, banked a self-pass off the wall and skated in from the left wing on a partial breakaway before being denied by Binnington.

The Lightning almost broke through with 1:01 remaining in regulation, but Yanni Gourde’s backhanded bid from in close sailed just wide of the right post.

While St. Louis failed to convert on any of its three power-play opportunities after 40 minutes, Tampa Bay was unable to make the Blues’ Patrick Maroon pay for his delay-of-game penalty midway into the third period.

