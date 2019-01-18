Leafs end Lightning's home winning streak

Mitchell Marner scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped Tampa Bay’s nine-game home winning streak in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau had a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman scored an empty-net marker, and John Tavares and Nikita Zaitsev had two helpers each for the Maple Leafs, who broke a two-game losing streak.

Brayden Point and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist, and Point’s marker was his 30th goal for the Lightning, who had won four of five and are 19-3-1 in their past 23.

The loss prevented Tampa Bay from matching its franchise record of 10 consecutive home wins.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen, making only his second start after missing eight games with a groin ailment, recorded 36 saves in running his record to 21-10-1.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped made 27 saves. He had logged a season-high 48 saves in a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Dec. 13.

On the Lightning’s first power play in the opening period, Hedman put a long shot on Andersen, and Point slid in the rebound for his 13th goal on the man advantage. He became the first player with 30 goals and 30 assists this season.

Toronto answered after good zone time in the Tampa Bay end led to Kasperi Kapanen’s shot from the left circle. Kadri cleaned up the rebound with a backhander for his 10th goal at 11:48, breaking a 10-game span without netting a marker.

The teams traded goals 37 seconds apart in the second period. Kadri’s screen in front of Vasilevskiy led to Marleau’s 11th goal at 13:06, and Hedman answered after a drop pass from Nikita Kucherov to tie it at 2.

However, Marner tallied for the 19th time on a slick, one-touch pass from Tavares after a turnover by Vasilevskiy behind his goal to give Toronto a 3-2 edge at 14:49.

Andersen was fantastic in the third period, thwarting seven shots after Tampa Bay pulled Vasilevskiy for the extra attacker. Hyman’s breakaway goal into an empty net sealed the win at 19:09.

—Field Level Media