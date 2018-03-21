Lightning erase three-goal deficit, dump Leafs

Alex Killorn scored the winner midway through the third period, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four unanswered goals — three in the third period — to beat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy won for the 41st time this season, a Lightning record, but it the offensive onslaught over the final 34 minutes that had Amalie Arena rocking.

After the Lightning gained all the momentum with three consecutive goals to tie it 3-3, Killorn finished off a pretty three-way passing play that included Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde at 9:14 of the third period.

The comeback was kicked off late in the second period when Victor Hedman put the hosts on the board just 59 seconds after his team fell behind 3-0. The big blue-liner got the puck near his point position but worked down to the faceoff dot before sending a wrist shot past screened Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen at 16:40.

Ryan McDonagh made it a one-goal deficit for the hosts 84 seconds into the third period. He joined a rush as the trailer, took a pass from Gourde and ripped a blocker-side wrist shot into the cage.

Nikita Kucherov, the NHL’s leader in the point-scoring race, tied the game at 3:32 of the third period. His sharp-angled offering toward the front of the net banked in off the skate of Toronto defender Morgan Rielly for his 37th goal of the season and 94th point.

Andersen stopped 21 shots for the Leafs, who appeared poised to build on a four-game winning streak.

James van Riemsdyk made his 600th career game memorable by scoring Toronto’s first two goals, the first coming at 15:06 of the first period. With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker on a delayed penalty, van Riemsdyk set up shop in the slot and buried a puck past Vasilevskiy.

Then van Riemsdyk doubled the lead 89 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal for his 33rd of the season, pouncing on a rebound while parked at the doorstep.

Zach Hyman made it a 3-0 Toronto lead at 15:41 of the middle frame when he intercepted a pass inside Tampa Bay territory before he wheeled and fired a top-shelf offering.

—Field Level Media