Tuch's shootout goal gives Vegas win at Tampa Bay

Alex Tuch scored in the third round of the shootout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit to snap a franchise record four-game regular-season losing streak with a 3-2 shootout victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) passes the puck back against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tuch circled in from the right side and then deked Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and beat him with a forehand shot just inside the right post for the game-winner.

Cody Eakin and Valentin Zykov each scored goals for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves and also stopped a Brayden Point shootout attempt to pick up his league-leading 28th victory.

Point and Mathieu Joseph scored goals and Steven Stamkos had two assists for Tampa Bay, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Vasilevskiy, who had earlier stopped shootout attempts by Brandon Pirri and Shea Theodore, finished with 35 saves including a highlight-reel, no-stick diving block of a Max Pacioretty shot late in the third period to get the game into overtime.

Point, back after sitting out Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win over the Rangers in New York on Saturday night with a lower body injury, gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at the 6:36 mark of the first period with his 14th power play goal of the season, chipping in a rebound of a Nikita Kucherov shot from the slot.

It was his team-leading 31st goal of the season for Point and the league-leading 59th assist of the season for Kucherov.

Joseph made it 2-0 in the second period with his 13th goal of the season, second among all rookies, when he tapped in a rebound of Stamkos’ shot as he was pushed into Fleury outside the blue paint.

The goal was originally disallowed for goalie interference, but it was overturned after replays showed that Joseph had been shoved from behind into Fleury by defenseman Colin Miller.

Vegas came back two minutes later to cut it to 2-1 on a breakaway goal by Eakin off a long outlet pass up the middle of the ice from behind his own net by defenseman Jon Merrill.

Zykov then tied it early in the third period with his first goal as a Golden Knight, tapping in a nifty between-the-legs backhand crossing pass from William Karlsson into a wide-open left side of the net.

Tampa Bay was penalized for too many men on the ice with 2:38 remaining in overtime to give Vegas a 4-on-3 power play but the Golden Knights, who outshot the Lightning 6-0 in overtime, failed to convert.

—Field Level Media