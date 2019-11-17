Jets strike quickly in 2nd, end Lightning’s streak

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period Saturday afternoon and Nikolaj Ehlers added another goal just 21 seconds later for the Winnipeg Jets, who went on to beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3.

Nov 16, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) is congratulated by center Steven Stamkos (91) and teammates as he scores a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mathieu Perreault scored in the first period while Kyle Connor collected an empty-netter late in the third for the Jets, who have won four of five and have earned points in seven of their last eight games (6-1-1). Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Victor Hedman scored late in the first period and Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli scored during a rally in the waning moments of the third for the Lightning, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Stamkos’ goal was the 400th of his career.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 23 saves.

The Jets took the lead just 1:59 after faceoff when Perreault put his stick out and redirected Josh Morrissey’s shot from just inside the blue line. The puck then sailed past Vasilevskiy, who was screened by three teammates as well as two Jets.

The Lightning took advantage of a turnover deep in the Jets’ zone to tie the score in the final minute of the period. Morrissey’s pass was picked off in front of the net by Hedman, who immediately fired a shot that Hellebuyck deflected. Stamkos had two putback attempts, the second of which bounced off the left post and skittered to Hedman, who finished what he started by tucking home the rebound with 48.6 seconds left.

A flurry by Blake Wheeler led to Roslovic’s go-ahead goal 7:18 into the second. Wheeler put two shots on net before corralling the rebound behind the cage and sending a backhanded pass through Stamkos and to Roslovic, who beat Vasilevskiy from point-blank range.

An unsuccessful challenge of the goal by the Lightning resulted in a power play and Ehlers’ goal, whose shot caromed off the left post and over the shoulder of Vasilevskiy as he was screened by Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh and Jets center Andrew Copp.

Stamkos’ milestone goal with 2:16 left pulled the Lightning within 3-2. He is the seventh active player to reach 400 goals and the 98th in NHL history.

Connor’s goal with 1:28 left went down as the game-winning goal after Cirelli scored with 21.9 seconds remaining.

