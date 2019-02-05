Johnsson, Muzzin guide Leafs past Ducks

Andreas Johnsson produced two goals and two assists, Jake Muzzin added one goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 6-1 Monday night.

Feb 4, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) looks on during the warmups at Scotiabank Arena against the Anaheim Ducks. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

William Nylander and John Tavares each chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row and three of four.

Connor Brown also scored a goal for Toronto while Zach Hyman added two assists.

Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks, who are 2-12-4 since Dec. 18.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Toronto.

Anaheim’s John Gibson allowed five goals on 35 shots before being replaced in the third period by Chad Johnson, who allowed one goal on nine shots.

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring at 3:02 of the second period when Tavares notched his 31st goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle. Tavares grabbed the puck at the blue line after Johnsson tipped forward a pass from Frederik Gauthier.

Toronto led 2-0 at 13:40 of the second when Johnsson backhanded his first goal of the game, waiting patiently for a gap to open in the crowd in front of the net. Patrick Marleau and Muzzin got assists. The goal came 10 seconds after a holding penalty to Hampus Lindholm had expired.

Muzzin scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf, and his fifth this season, on a slap shot from the point during a power play at 19:57 of the second. The puck came back to Jake Gardiner following a faceoff, and he fed Muzzin. The goal came four seconds after Nick Ritchie was assessed a cross-checking penalty for his hit on Muzzin.

Rakell scored his ninth goal this season on a wrist shot from the dot of the right circle at 2:45 of the third period.

The Maple Leafs responded 31 seconds later on Brown’s fifth goal of the season.

Nylander scored his second this season at 6:04 of the third on an assist from Hyman, prompting Gibson to be replaced by Johnson.

Johnsson scored his 12th of the season at 14:51 of the third with assists from Tavares and Hyman.

—Field Level Media