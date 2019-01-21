Hinostroza's key goal helps Coyotes top Leafs

Vinnie Hinostroza scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the visiting Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 Sunday night.

It was the fifth goal this season for Hinostroza, who had not scored since Nov. 11, a 21-game drought. Mario Kempe, Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of their past seven games. Derek Stepan added two assists.

Travis Dermott and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost seven of their past 10 games and six of seven at home.

Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for Arizona.

Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots for Toronto.

Dermott scored his third goal this season when he shoveled a shot from the left point through a screen into the top of the net. William Nylander knocked the puck across the ice to him after a Coyotes turnover. Frederik Gauthier also had an assist.

The Maple Leafs opened the second by surviving Nikita Zaitsev’s high-sticking penalty, assessed at the end of the first period.

But 16 seconds after the penalty expired, Kempe got behind Toronto’s defense, faked Andersen and shot high on the stick side for his third goal this season. Crouse and Alex Goligoski earned assists.

The Coyotes took the lead at 15:19 of the second on Keller’s 11th goal this season, a shot he ripped from the left circle off the crossbar and into the net on the stick side. Christian Fischer chipped the pass up the boards to spring Keller.

Tavares scored his 30th on a shot from the top of the left circle that squeezed between Kuemper’s arm and body to tie the game at 3:12 of the third period. Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman earned assists.

Arizona regained the lead when Hinostroza banked in a loose puck at 6:44 of the third.

Crouse scored into an empty net at 19:22, his eighth goal this season.

Toronto left winger Andreas Johnsson left the game with a concussion after going into the boards late in the second period.

Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner (back spasms) did not play Sunday and was replaced by Martin Marincin, who was playing in only his ninth game this season.

