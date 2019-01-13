Kuraly powers Bruins to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs

Sean Kuraly scored a goal and added two assists and the visiting Boston Bruins came back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Saturday night.

Kuraly set up David Pastrnak with the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period after scoring the tying goal five minutes earlier.

David Krejci also scored for the Bruins, who won the four-game season series with the Maple Leafs, 3-1.

Andreas Johnsson and Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs. Kasperi Kapanen added two assists.

Tuukka Rask made 30 saves in the Boston goal.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots in his fifth straight start for the Maple Leafs.

Krejci scored his ninth goal this season on a slap shot from the right circle at 18:21 of the first period to give the Bruins the early lead. Kuraly’s feed set up Krejci after Zdeno Chara made a long diagonal pass from the Boston zone.

The Maple Leafs had a 15-9 advantage in shots on goal after the first period.

Johnsson scored his 10th goal of the season when his shot from the top of the left circle at 7:37 of the second period hit a defenseman and trickled past Rask. Kapanen and Auston Matthews earned assists.

Toronto took the lead at 9:30 of the second on a power play goal with Marner notching his 17th this season, a slap shot from the right circle on a cross-ice pass from Nazem Kadri. Kapanen also earned an assist. Kevan Miller was serving a holding penalty.

Kuraly tied the game at 14:47 with his fifth goal this season, flicking a high shot from the right circle on a pass from Chris Wagner after a Toronto turnover. Noel Acciari also earned an assist.

Boston took the deciding 3-2 lead at 19:45 of the second after another Toronto turnover. Kuraly set up Pastrnak who drove to the net to score his 26th goal this season and his sixth against Toronto.

Toronto had a 26-19 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Hutchinson was removed for an extra attacker with two minutes to play.

—Field Level Media