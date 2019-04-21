Marchand scores twice as Bruins down Leafs, force Game 7

Power-play goals by Brad Marchand and Torey Krug in the first period sparked the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 road win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday to force a Game 7 in their opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Apr 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs fans gather in Maple Leaf Square before their team host Boston Bruins in game six of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Tuukka Rask made 22 saves for Boston.

Needing a win to force a deciding game at home Tuesday in Boston, the Bruins regrouped after falling behind early, took a lead and then held on to tie the best-of-seven series at 3-3.

The Bruins have won their last two series with Toronto in seven games, including a first-round set last spring. The Maple Leafs last beat Boston in a playoff series in 1959.

With their chance to win a playoff round for the first time since 2004, the Maple Leafs had the start they wanted when Morgan Rielly opened the scoring by blasting home a point shot at 9:42 of the first period.

However, the Bruins have used their potent power play to great results all series, and it earned them the lead.

Marchand tied the game at 11:23 of the first period when he grabbed the puck off the face-off and banked a shot off the leg of Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey. Then, Krug made it 2-1 with three minutes left in the opening period by one-timing a loose puck during a scramble.

Jake DuBrusk scored his first goal of the playoffs when he and David Krejci used a couple of give-and-go passes and criss-crossed during a two-on-two rush 7:57 into the second period to extend Boston’s lead to 3-1.

Toronto gained new life when Auston Matthews rifled a shot at 4:15 of the third period to make it a one-goal game, but Marchand capped a three-point game with an empty net goal at 18:06.

David Pastrnak collected two assists for the Bruins.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 37 shots in the loss.

—Field Level Media