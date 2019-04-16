Matthews helps Maple Leafs edge Bruins

EditorsNote: fix “from” to “for” in 8th graf

Apr 15, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of Scotiabank Arena prior to game three of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Auston Matthews and Andreas Johnsson each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 3-2 Monday night.

The Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series. Trevor Moore also scored for Toronto.

David Krejci and Charlie Coyle scored for Boston.

Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots in the Toronto goal. On the opposite end of the rink, Tuukka Rask made 31 saves for Boston.

The teams exchanged goals 52 seconds apart early in the second period.

Moore tapped in the rebound of his own tip of Morgan Rielly’s shot from the left boards at 2:38 of the first period to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Krejci tied it when he knocked in the rebound of Jake DeBrusk’s shot.

Matthews gave Toronto the lead with a power-play goal at 10:12 of the second in a quick shot from the left circle on a cross-ice pass from Johnsson. David Backes had been penalized for cross checking 12 seconds earlier.

Johnsson stretched the lead to 3-1 on a power-play goal at 17:12. Matt Grzelcyk was off for hooking.

Boston answered with a power-play goal at 19:22 of the second when Coyle put in a rebound off the end boards. Jake Muzzin was serving a holding penalty.

Shots on goal were even at 26 each after two periods.

Kasperi Kapanen hit the post for Toronto with two minutes to play in the third period. Krejci was stopped by Andersen with slightly more than one minute to play.

Rask stopped a shot from Rielly with his right shoulder during the first period. Andersen got his stick in the way of a shot by David Pastrnak in the first.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo hit the left post on his shot from the right point through a screen 14 minutes into the first period.

Boston had a 15-10 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

