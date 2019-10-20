Rielly's OT winner leads Leafs past Bruins

EditorsNote: Scoring change affects headline, first two grafs; Edit 2: Updated stat in fifth graf.

Oct 19, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) skates during warm-ups before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Rielly deflected a shot by Mitch Marner for his second goal of the game at 3:54 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday night.

Rielly also scored the first goal of the game, and Marner picked up his second assist after taking his shot from the left circle on a pass from Auston Matthews.

Dmytro Timashov and Alex Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs in the first meeting between the teams since the Bruins won Game 7 of their first-round playoff series last season.

Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who twice tied the game in the third period.

Frederik Andersen had a solid game in the Toronto goal, stopping 43 shots.

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves.

Rielly opened the scoring at 5:55 of the first period with his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the point that deflected off Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Marner and Andreas Johnsson had the assists.

Toronto led 2-0 on Timashov’s first NHL goal at 15:44 of the first. It came after Timashov helped create a turnover in Boston’s defensive zone, took control of the puck and fired a wrist shot from the slot that was screened by a Bruins defender and went in over Halak’s elbow.

DeBrusk notched his first of the season at 19:39 of the opening period, converting a pass from behind the goal by Charlie Coyle. Chris Wagner had the other assist.

The Bruins outshot the Maple Leafs 15-3 in the second period and had a 33-18 edge through two.

Heinen tied the game with his second goal this season on the power play at 1:36 of the third period on assists from Brett Ritchie and Pastrnak. Martin Marincin was serving a hooking penalty given at 19:37 of the second period.

The Maple Leafs regained the lead 61 seconds later when Kerfoot scored his third goal on a rebound after Jake Muzzin’s shot.

Pastrnak tied the game with his ninth goal of the season — seventh in his last three games — on a pass from Brad Marchand at 15:34 of the third.

