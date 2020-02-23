Hurricanes lose two goalies, but beat Leafs 6-3

Warren Foegele scored two goals, emergency goaltender David Ayres — a Zamboni driver — made nine saves and the visiting Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Saturday night.

Feb 22, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Maple Leafs fan gets props from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) after warm up against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ayres took over at 11:19 of the second period after Carolina’s second goaltender of the game was injured when Toronto’s Kyle Clifford ran into him. Starting goalie James Reimer was injured in the first period.

Lucas Wallmark, Nino Niederreiter, Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina.

Alex Kerfoot, John Tavares and Pierre Engvall scored for Toronto. Tyson Barrie and Kasperi Kapanen each added two assists

Reimer left the game at 6:10 of the first period, three minutes after he had been knocked into the net. He made one save. Mrazek allowed one goal on 15 shots.

Frederik Andersen stopped 42 shots for Toronto.

Kerfoot scored his ninth goal of the season at 19:24 of the first period with a backhander on Jake Muzzin’s rebound.

The Hurricanes scored four straight goals in the second period.

Wallmark tied the game with his 11th goal of the season at 5:46, knocking in Brock McGinn’s rebound with a wrist shot.

Niederreiter notched his 10th goal of the season at 9:53 on a slap shot during a power play. William Nylander was serving a high-sticking penalty.

Foegele, who had been foiled on a breakaway earlier in the second period, scored his 12th of the season on a wrist shot at 10:49.

Teravainen notched his 13th at 13:17 on a power play. Clifford was serving a charging penalty after he ran into Mrazek near the right circle as the goaltender retrieved the puck.

Ayres took over after a delay and Toronto scored twice. Tavares scored his 24th at 13:36 and Engvall scored his eighth at 15:10.

Meanwhile, Andersen was forced to stop two breakaways. Clifford and Joel Edmundson received fighting majors at 18:39.

Carolina took a 5-3 lead on Foegele’s 13th goal at 53 seconds of the third period. Necas added his 16th of the season at 3:44.

—Field Level Media