Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon.

Dec 23, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) congratulates forward William Nylander (88) on his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

John Tavares added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had a goal.

Zach Hyman had three assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won five straight.

Martin Necas had two goals and two assists for the Hurricanes. Erik Haula added two goals and an assist. Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov also scored goals. Lucas Wallmark and Ryan Dzingel each had two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for Toronto.

Carolina goaltender James Reimer allowed three goals on seven shots in the first 5:10 of the game and was replaced by Petr Mrazek, who allowed four goals on 31 shots.

The Leafs scored three goals in the first 5:10 of the game.

Spezza scored his fifth goal of the season 30 seconds into the game.

Nylander scored his 14th of the season at 3:40 of the first from the slot with Brett Pesce serving a double minor for high sticking.

Tavares notched his 14th from the right circle at 5:10.

Mrazek replaced Reimer.

McGinn scored his fourth goal of the season on a two-on-one break with Carolina shorthanded to put the Hurricanes on the board. Warren Foegele was serving a holding penalty.

Carolina scored on a power play when Necas picked up his seventh of the season on a tip-in at 19:35 of the first. Jake Muzzin was off for tripping, and that closed the first quarter with the Hurricanes down 3-2.

The Hurricanes took the lead with a three-goal flurry in a 64-second span in the second period. Necas scored his eighth at 15:09, Haula scored at 15:29 and Svechnikov got his 16th at 16:13.

Matthews scored his 24th of this season at 2:35 of the third period to close the Carolina lead to 5-4.

Haula scored his 10th goal at 5:58 of the third to give the Hurricanes a two-goal lead again, but it wasn’t enough. Toronto came back when Marner scored twice and Barrie added his fourth of the season in a 59-second span to give Toronto a 7-6 lead.

Engvall scored his third goal into an empty net at 18:20 to give Toronto the 8-6 victory.

—Field Level Media