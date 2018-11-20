Leafs rally to sink Jackets, win 4th straight

Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and added another into an empty net as the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Monday night.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Maple Leafs, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period.

The Blue Jackets had won their three previous games.

Hyman scored his second goal of the season on a deflection from in front of the net at 15:38 of the third period. Morgan Rielly and John Tavares earned the assists. Hyman added his third of the season at 18:59 into an empty net.

Tyler Ennis and Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and Ron Hainsey each added two assists.

Cam Atkinson and Pierre Luc-Dubois each scored a goal and added an assist for Columbus.

Frederik Andersen made 37 saves for Toronto, including some big stops in the third period.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.

The Maple Leafs had a couple of close chances in the early minutes, including a hit goalpost.

The Blue Jackets, however, scored at 14:39 on Atkinson’s 13th goal of the season from the left circle on a pass from Dubois after poor clearing by the Maple Leafs.

Dubois poked in a loose puck for his 10th this season at 19:10 of the first after Atkinson was foiled at the goalmouth. Artemi Panarin earned the second assist.

The Blue Jackets had a 14-6 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period.

Toronto made it 2-1 when Ennis scored his third goal of the season from a sharp angle at 13:01 of the second period after working puck from behind the net. Frederik Gauthier and Hainsey earned assists.

Soon after that, Andersen stopped Josh Anderson’s backhand attempt on a breakaway, then the Maple Leafs tied the score at 2 when Tavares scored his 13th goal of the season on Marner’s rebound at 17:20 of the second. Kasperi Kapanen also earned an assist.

Columbus led 25-17 in shots on goal after the second period.

—Field Level Media